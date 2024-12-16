Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $21.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $248,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

