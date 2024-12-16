Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.79.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
