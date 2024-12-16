Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.79.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.