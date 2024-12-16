Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Baozun
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Baozun Price Performance
BZUN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.38.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baozun
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.