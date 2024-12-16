Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 117,502 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 490,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 42,524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 2,153.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 203.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 150,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 100,852 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZUN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

