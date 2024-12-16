Barclays PLC Buys 51,151 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 44.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 20.9% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 70,819 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ENOV stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $505.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

