Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other news, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZETA. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Up 2.7 %

ZETA opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.