Barclays PLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,079 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.50% of 10x Genomics worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 105,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 134.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 48.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 10x Genomics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

