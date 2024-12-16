Barclays PLC Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 539.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 573.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 493,295 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,597,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the second quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the second quarter worth $1,470,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

