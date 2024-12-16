Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 722,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6846 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $444,268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,257.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

