Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Beam Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global
Beam Global Price Performance
NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 185,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $8.48.
Beam Global Company Profile
Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beam Global
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.