Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Sells A$1,279,726.80 in Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Provan sold 955,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.85), for a total transaction of A$1,279,726.80 ($815,112.61).
Bell Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14.
About Bell Financial Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bell Financial Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.