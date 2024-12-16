Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Sells A$1,279,726.80 in Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Provan sold 955,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.85), for a total transaction of A$1,279,726.80 ($815,112.61).

Bell Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14.

Get Bell Financial Group alerts:

About Bell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bell Financial Group Limited provides broking, online broking, corporate finance, and financial advisory services to private, institutional and corporate clients. It operates through Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional segments. The company offers equities, portfolio administration, foreign exchange, superannuation, fixed income, margin lending, structured products, and third party clearing services, as well as retail, wholesale, and institutional online broking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.