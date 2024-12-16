Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 279,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 254,589 shares.The stock last traded at $29.70 and had previously closed at $30.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

