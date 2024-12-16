Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,441.0 days.
Better Collective A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS BTRCF remained flat at $11.00 during trading hours on Monday. Better Collective A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.
About Better Collective A/S
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Better Collective A/S
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.