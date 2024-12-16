Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,441.0 days.

Better Collective A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTRCF remained flat at $11.00 during trading hours on Monday. Better Collective A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

About Better Collective A/S

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.

