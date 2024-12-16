Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 44,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,295. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

