Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 108,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bit Origin Trading Down 1.0 %

BTOG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 107,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,174. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.16% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

