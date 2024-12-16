Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 12,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 28.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. 11,068,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,125. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

