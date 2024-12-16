BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 355,173 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 355,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,795,211.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,963,110 shares in the company, valued at $464,039,675.70. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,728.12.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52.
- On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,123,186.72.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $126,534.33.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
BIGZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. 394,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
