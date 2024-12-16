BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $660.00 and last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 26057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $643.18.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.21. The stock has a market cap of $485.64 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

