Bone Biologics Updates Shares Eligible for Sale Under Sales Agreement

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLGW) recently filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 13, 2024, to revise the maximum amount of shares available for sale under the At The Market Offering Agreement. The agreement, entered into with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC on September 27, 2024, now allows for the sale of up to $832,009 worth of shares.

The company had previously sold approximately $846,288 in shares of Common Stock under the Sales Agreement based on a prior prospectus supplement also dated September 27, 2024. To assure the legality of the newly available shares, a legal opinion regarding the issuable $832,009 of Common Stock under the Sales Agreement has been included in Exhibit 5.1 of the filing.

As part of the disclosure, Bone Biologics listed the following exhibits:– Exhibit 5.1: Opinion of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP.– Exhibit 23.1: Consent of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1).– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

This report indicates Bone Biologics’ adherence to regulatory requirements and updates regarding its Sales Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The company, under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Frelick, submitted the filing in accordance with the rules of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

