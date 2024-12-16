Booking (BKNG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/11/2024 – Booking had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $5,400.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/27/2024 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2024 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $4,600.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4,200.00 to $5,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $3,950.00 to $4,448.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,227.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,813.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,197.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Booking Holdings Inc alerts:

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.