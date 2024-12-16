Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 9,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,806. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCLI

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.