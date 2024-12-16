BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Update

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 220,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BranchOut Food Stock Down 2.2 %

BranchOut Food stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,782. BranchOut Food has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 2.23% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.