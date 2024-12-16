Brian Baldwin Acquires 7,500,000 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Baldwin bought 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £30,975,000 ($39,109,848.48).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 386.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 426.30. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 336.30 ($4.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 517.60 ($6.54). The company has a market cap of £10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,584.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.94) to GBX 465 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

