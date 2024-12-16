Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

