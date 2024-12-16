Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,139,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 17.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

