Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell Buys 3,000 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $206,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,056.25. This trade represents a 1.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHRB shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 397,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

