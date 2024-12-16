Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Short Interest Update

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 114,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

BHRB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHRB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.35 per share, with a total value of $38,489.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,350. This trade represents a 0.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,038.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,355 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,317.50. The trade was a 0.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,950 shares of company stock worth $614,711. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

