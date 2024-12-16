Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 12,700,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 360,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $722.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

