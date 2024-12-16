Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 564,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 38,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,718. The stock has a market cap of $472.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,636,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,703,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 103,024 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 267,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 215.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 179,395 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

