Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE CALX opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.70. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $200.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,661,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calix by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Calix by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

