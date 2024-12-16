Camden Property Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 255.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $120.17 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

