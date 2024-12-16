Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$147.23 and last traded at C$147.93, with a volume of 54092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$147.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.07.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$154.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.82, for a total value of C$865,844.99. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,515. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.