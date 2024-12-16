Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Down 13.7% in November

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

CCBG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. 13,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.56. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $40.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

