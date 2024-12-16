Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 19970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSV
Carriage Services Price Performance
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Carriage Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.
Insider Activity at Carriage Services
In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,791.48. This represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 46.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 550.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 613.0% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 5,001.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.
About Carriage Services
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.