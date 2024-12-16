Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Up 18.7% in November

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of CTRM stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castor Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Castor Maritime worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.