Catizen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $134.24 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Catizen has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Catizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. Catizen has a total market cap of $134.24 million and $47.75 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,748.66 or 0.99972731 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,536.01 or 0.99767818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,216,950 tokens. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 286,216,950 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.49899622 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $46,302,657.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.