Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,288. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.89.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CLRB
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.