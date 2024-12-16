Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 21,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,039. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDTX
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cidara Therapeutics
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.