Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 36,500 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. This represents a 57.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 59,089 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,972. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

