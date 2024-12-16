Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Director Sells $53,480.00 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CWEN.A opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.