Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Purchases 17,877 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 17,877 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,033.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,914.08. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 150,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,648. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.07.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 90,126 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 26.4% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

