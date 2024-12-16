Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $160,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,788,000 after buying an additional 711,121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,364,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,341,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,466 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.