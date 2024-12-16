Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.22 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.51 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $151.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.