Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 409 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,168,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $136.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average is $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

