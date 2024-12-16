Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 433 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Pentair by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $107.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

