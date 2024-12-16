Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in Loews by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Loews by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $6,237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,089,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,377,539.32. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,146 shares of company stock worth $10,499,507 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

