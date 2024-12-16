Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 74,474 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,217 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 48,209 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 126,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $327.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $240.36 and a twelve month high of $346.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,227,932. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

