Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 188.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

