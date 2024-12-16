Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

