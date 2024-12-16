CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 202901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $904,246.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $12,496,947.60. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. This trade represents a 83.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,816,657 shares of company stock worth $83,222,844. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 42.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CompoSecure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.