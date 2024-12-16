CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Short Interest Up 12.0% in November

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CompuMed Stock Up 1.1 %
CompuMed stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. CompuMed has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49.
CompuMed Company Profile
