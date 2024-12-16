CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Short Interest Up 12.0% in November

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CompuMed Stock Up 1.1 %

CompuMed stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. CompuMed has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

